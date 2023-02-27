Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Viatris (VTRS) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2022, Viatris (VTRS - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.88 billion, down 10.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.69, compared to $0.80 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.32% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.97 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.69, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Viatris performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net sales - Developed Markets: $2.38 billion compared to the $2.40 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7% year over year.
  • Net sales - Greater China: $505.80 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $518.28 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.4%.
  • Net sales - JANZ: $398.50 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $395.69 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -26.1%.
  • Net sales - Emerging Markets: $580.60 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $732.53 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -20.2%.
  • Total net sales: $3.87 billion compared to the $3.94 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Other revenues: $8.90 million versus $13.07 million estimated by three analysts on average.

View all Key Company Metrics for Viatris here>>>

Shares of Viatris have returned -3.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Viatris Inc. (VTRS) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise