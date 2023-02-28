Back to top

Why First Commonwealth Financial (FCF) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now

Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. But for income investors, generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments is your primary focus.

While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends account for significant portions of long-term returns, with dividend contributions exceeding one-third of total returns in many cases.

First Commonwealth Financial in Focus

Headquartered in Indiana, First Commonwealth Financial (FCF - Free Report) is a Finance stock that has seen a price change of 12.96% so far this year. Currently paying a dividend of $0.12 per share, the company has a dividend yield of 3.04%. In comparison, the Banks - Northeast industry's yield is 2.54%, while the S&P 500's yield is 1.63%.

In terms of dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $0.48 is up 1.1% from last year. In the past five-year period, First Commonwealth Financial has increased its dividend 5 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 7.60%. Future dividend growth will depend on earnings growth as well as payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. First Commonwealth Financial's current payout ratio is 35%. This means it paid out 35% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

FCF is expecting earnings to expand this fiscal year as well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 is $1.72 per share, representing a year-over-year earnings growth rate of 24.64%.

Bottom Line

Investors like dividends for many reasons; they greatly improve stock investing profits, decrease overall portfolio risk, and carry tax advantages, among others. But, not every company offers a quarterly payout.

High-growth firms or tech start-ups, for example, rarely provide their shareholders a dividend, while larger, more established companies that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options. During periods of rising interest rates, income investors must be mindful that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle. That said, they can take comfort from the fact that FCF is not only an attractive dividend play, but also represents a compelling investment opportunity with a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).


