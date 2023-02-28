In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Stock Picks for Week of February 27, 2023
Salesforce, Inc. (CRM - Free Report) , founded in 1999, is the leading provider of on-demand Customer Relationship Management (CRM - Free Report) software. Salesforce is benefiting from a robust demand environment as customers are undergoing a major digital transformation. The rapid adoption of its cloud-based solutions is driving demand for its products. Its sustained focus on introducing more aligned products as per customer needs is driving its top-line. Continued deal wins in the international market is another growth driver. The acquisition of Slack would position the company to be a leader in enterprise team collaboration solution space and better compete with Microsoft’s Teams product. Salesforce is a cash rich company with a strong balance sheet. We expect CRM revenues to grow at a CAGR of 12.5% through fiscal 2023-2025. The companyis slated to release fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Mar 1.
Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB - Free Report) is a leading platform for unique stays and experiences. Airbnb reported impressive fourth quarter results wherein both revenues and earnings grew year over year. Continuous improvement in Nights and Experiences Booked contributed well. Notably, the metric was strong in Asia Pacific. Strengthening gross nights booked in high-density urban areas was a positive. Also, growing Gross Booking Value remained a tailwind. Solid momentum in the category of long-term stays of 28 days, and stays of at least seven nights remains a tailwind. Continuous recovery in both longer-distance and cross-border travel owing to a reduction in travel restrictions are likely to continue aiding the company’s financial performance in the near term. Airbnb has a solid balance sheet.