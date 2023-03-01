Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for February 28th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Glencore (GLNCY - Free Report) is a diversified natural resource company which operates in three groups like metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 19.3% downward over the last 60 days.

CoStar Group (CSGP - Free Report) is a provider of information services to the commercial real estate industry which includes wide array of digital service offerings like leasing marketplace, a selling marketplace, sales comparable information, decision support, contact management, tenant information, property marketing, and industry news. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 16.6% downward over the last 60 days.

Capri Holdings (CPRI - Free Report) is a provider of women’s and men’s accessories, footwear and ready-to-wear, as well as wearable technology, watches, jewellery, eyewear and a full line of fragrance products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.9% downward over the last 60 days.

