Company News for Feb 28, 2023

  • Shares of Union Pacific Corporation (UNP - Free Report) rose 10.1% CEO Lance Fritz said he would step down.
  • Shares of Tesla, Inc. (TSLA - Free Report) gained 5.5% after the automaker announced that its plant in Brandenburg was producing 4,000 cars a week, three weeks ahead of schedule.
  • Shares of Seagen Inc. (SGEN - Free Report) jumped 10.4% after it was reported that Pfizer Inc. (PFE - Free Report) was in early talks to acquire the firm.
  • Netflix, Inc.’s (NFLX - Free Report) shares advanced 1.9% as consumer discretionaries did well.

Published in

auto-tires-trucks consumer-discretionary