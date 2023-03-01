Back to top

Compared to Estimates, AutoZone (AZO) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended February 2023, AutoZone (AZO - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.69 billion, up 9.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $24.64, compared to $22.30 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.28% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.54 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $21.33, the EPS surprise was +15.52%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how AutoZone performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Same Store Sales-YoY change: 5.3% versus 2.95% estimated by seven analysts on average.
  • Total Auto-Zone Store: 7014 compared to the 7016.33 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Square Footage-Total: 46982 Ksq ft versus 46968.31 Ksq ft estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Number of Stores- Domestic: 6226 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 6224.89.
  • Net sales- Auto Parts: $3.62 billion versus $3.23 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.6% change.
  • Net Sales- Other: $67.87 million compared to the $76.45 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.8% year over year.
  • Revenue- Domestic Commercial Sales: $954.58 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $960.42 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.1%.

Shares of AutoZone have returned +5.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.


