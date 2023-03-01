Back to top

Smucker (SJM) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended January 2023, Smucker (SJM - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.22 billion, up 7.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.21, compared to $2.33 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.22 billion, representing a surprise of -0.26%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.76%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.13.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Smucker performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- U.S. Retail Coffee: $735.10 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $733.26 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.1%.
  • Net Sales- U.S. Retail Pet Foods: $758.60 million compared to the $774.79 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.9% year over year.
  • Net Sales- International and Away From Home: $288.40 million versus $287.77 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.6% change.
  • Net Sales- U.S. Retail Consumer Foods: $434.20 million versus $420.19 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.3% change.
  • Segment Profit- U.S. Retail Coffee: $204 million versus $195.47 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Segment Profit- International and Away From Home: $37.60 million versus $33.73 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Segment Profit- U.S. Retail Consumer Market: $94.10 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $83.09 million.
  • Segment Profit- U.S. Retail Pet Foods: $109 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $109.94 million.

Shares of Smucker have returned -2.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.


