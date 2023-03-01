Back to top

Target (TGT) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended January 2023, Target (TGT - Free Report) reported revenue of $31.4 billion, up 1.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.89, compared to $3.19 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $30.69 billion, representing a surprise of +2.29%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +35.97%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.39.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Target performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable store sales-YoY change: 0.7% compared to the -1.42% average estimate based on nine analysts.
  • Number of stores - Total: 1948 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 1950.75.
  • Digitally Originated Comparable Sales Change: -3.6% compared to the 6.18% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Stores Originated Comparable Sales Change: 1.9% versus the four-analyst average estimate of -2.65%.
  • Retail Square Feet - 50,000 to 169,999 sq. ft: 191.24 Msq ft compared to the 191.1 Msq ft average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Retail square footage-Total: 244.58 Msq ft versus the three-analyst average estimate of 244.63 Msq ft.
  • Retail square footage-170,000 or more sq. ft: 48.99 Msq ft versus the three-analyst average estimate of 48.92 Msq ft.
  • Number of store - 49,999 or less sq. ft: 147 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 155.33.
  • Number of store - 50,000 to 169,999 sq. ft: 1527 versus 1522 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Number of stores-170,000 or more sq. ft: 274 compared to the 273.67 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Total Revenue- Sales: $30.98 billion compared to the $30.41 billion average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.2% year over year.
  • Total Revenue- Other revenue: $412 million compared to the $397.86 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.4% year over year.

Shares of Target have returned -1.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.


