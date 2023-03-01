We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
This Week's 5 Must-See Earnings Charts
Earnings season still rolls on. There are several hundred companies expected to report this week including some top retailers and popular tech companies. But there are also a bunch of recent IPOs and SPACs that are reporting too.
It’s a busy week. Which earnings reports should you watch?
I stayed with the tried and true this week and went with the big cap companies. These 5 are stocks that many watch every day. One of them is an earnings all-star which hasn’t missed on earnings in 5 years. That’s impressive even with normal market conditions, but this streak was held throughout the pandemic.
Will there be any surprises with these companies this week?
This Week’s 5 Must-See Earnings Charts
1. Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN - Free Report)
Rivian Automotive has beat 2 out of the last 4 quarters. But shares of Rivian are down 71% over the last year, although they are up 0.1% year-to-date in 2023.
Rivian has no P/E, as it’s still expected to see negative earnings in 2023 of $5.24 after losing $6.51 in 2022.
Is the worst selling over in Rivian?
2. Kohl’s Corp. (KSS - Free Report)
Kohl’s has beat 3 out of the last 4 quarters, including two quarters in a row.
Shares of Kohl’s are up 15.7% year-to-date but over the last year they’ve fallen 48.6%. It’s cheap with a forward P/E of 9.3.
Kohl’s is also paying a juicy dividend of $0.50 per share, which is yielding 6.8%. On Feb 21, 2023, the Kohl’s Board of Director’s again authorized the $0.50 quarterly payment.
Is there still a buying opportunity in Kohl’s?
3. Salesforce (CRM - Free Report)
Salesforce hasn’t missed in 5 years. It is the company with the perfect earnings surprise track record.
But that hasn’t stopped shares of Salesforce from falling 21% over the last year. However, like a lot of growth stocks, it has rallied 23% year-to-date.
Salesforce isn’t cheap. It has a forward P/E of 27.7.
Should Salesforce be on your short list?
4. Snowflake Inc. (SNOW - Free Report)
Snowflake has beat 6 quarters in a row. That’s a great earnings surprise track record.
Shares of Snowflake have fallen 43% in the last year but have rallied 7.7% in 2023.
Earnings are expected to be $0.22 in fiscal 2023 and $0.46 in fiscal 2024. That gives Snowflake a forward P/E of 323.
Is valuation a problem with Snowflake?
5. Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST - Free Report)
Costco is coming off a rare miss last quarter. It was the first miss in 7 quarters.
Shares of Costco have rallied big in the last 5 years but over the last year, they have stalled out and are down 5.6%. Year-to-date it’s up 7%.
It’s not cheap, with a forward P/E of 34. But Costco investors are as loyal as their customers. No price is too high to pay for the shares.
Is it too late for new investors to own Costco?