We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Chewy (CHWY) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Chewy (CHWY - Free Report) closed at $40.55, marking a -0.71% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.3% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.71%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.84%.
Coming into today, shares of the online pet store had lost 5.59% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector lost 0.09%, while the S&P 500 lost 2%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Chewy as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Chewy to post earnings of -$0.12 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 9.09%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.64 billion, up 10.68% from the prior-year quarter.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Chewy should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Chewy currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Digging into valuation, Chewy currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 331.14. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.07.
Meanwhile, CHWY's PEG ratio is currently 16.56. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Consumer Products - Staples was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.09 at yesterday's closing price.
The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.