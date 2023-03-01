We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
BlackBerry (BB) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know
BlackBerry (BB - Free Report) closed at $3.88 in the latest trading session, marking no change from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.3%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.71%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.84%.
Coming into today, shares of the cybersecurity software and services company had lost 8.06% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 1.67%, while the S&P 500 lost 2%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from BlackBerry as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, BlackBerry is projected to report earnings of -$0.07 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 800%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $172.28 million, down 6.88% from the year-ago period.
BB's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.21 per share and revenue of $677.14 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -110% and -5.69%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for BlackBerry. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. BlackBerry is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.