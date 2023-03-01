We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Schnitzer Steel (SCHN) Stock Moves -0.03%: What You Should Know
Schnitzer Steel (SCHN - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $32.69, moving -0.03% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.3%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.71%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.84%.
Heading into today, shares of the recycler of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal had lost 3.02% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's loss of 5.47% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 2% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Schnitzer Steel as it approaches its next earnings report date. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $674.4 million, down 13.89% from the year-ago period.
SCHN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.88 per share and revenue of $2.74 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -85.5% and -21.42%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Schnitzer Steel. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Schnitzer Steel is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Looking at its valuation, Schnitzer Steel is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 37.16. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.66.
The Steel - Producers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 32, which puts it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.