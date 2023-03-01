Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Cracker Barrel (CBRL) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL - Free Report) reported $933.87 million in revenue for the quarter ended January 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.3%. EPS of $1.48 for the same period compares to $1.71 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.80% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $917.34 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.33, the EPS surprise was +11.28%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Cracker Barrel performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable-store sales-Retail-YoY change: 8.4% versus 4.06% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Comparable-store sales-Restaurant-YoY change: 4.1% compared to the 6.42% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenues-Retail: $215.74 million versus $213.67 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.7% change.
  • Revenues-Restaurant: $702.71 million compared to the $703.03 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9% year over year.

Shares of Cracker Barrel have returned -1.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.


