Urban Outfitters (URBN) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended January 2023, Urban Outfitters (URBN - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.38 billion, up 3.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.39, compared to $0.41 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.45% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.36 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.39, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Urban Outfitters performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable store sales-Retail Operations-YoY change: 3% versus 2.3% estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Comparable store sales-Retail Operations-Free People Stores-YoY change: 15% compared to the 11.77% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Comparable store sales-Retail Operations-Urban Outfitters-YoY change: -10% compared to the -10.3% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Comparable store sales-Retail Operations-Anthropologie Stores-YoY change: 9% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 7.57%.
  • Net sales by brand-Urban Outfitters Stores: $425.64 million versus $419.12 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -10.3% change.
  • Net sales by brand-Anthropologie Stores: $602.87 million versus $601.35 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.9% change.
  • Net sales by brand-Free People Stores: $306.15 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $303.50 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.9%.
  • Net sales by brand - Nuuly: $42.73 million versus $32.27 million estimated by three analysts on average.

Shares of Urban Outfitters have returned +1.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.


