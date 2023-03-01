Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for March 1st

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

California Resources (CRC - Free Report) is an exploration and production company as well as producer of oil and natural gas principally in California. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 16.0% downward over the last 60 days.

Air Transport Services Group (ATSG - Free Report) is a leading provider of aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services, globally. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 13.7% downward over the last 60 days.

Cadence Bank (CADE - Free Report) is a banking company which provides consumers, businesses and corporations with banking and financial solutions in the United States. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.1% downward over the last 60 days.

