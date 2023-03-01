Back to top

Company News for Mar 1, 2023

  • Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (META - Free Report) rose 3.2% after it announced that it was creating a new top-level product group focused on generative AI.
  • Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH - Free Report) plunged 10.2% after reporting fourth-quarter 2022 loss per share of $1.04, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.89.
  • Shares of Target Corporation (TGT - Free Report) gained 1% after reporting fourth-quarter 2022 revenues of $31.4 billion, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $30.7 billion.
  • American Electric Power Company, Inc.’s (AEP - Free Report) shares fell 2.3% as utilities became a major drag on the market.

