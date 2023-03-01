Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Southwest Gas (SWX) Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Beat

Read MoreHide Full Article

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. (SWX - Free Report) recorded fourth-quarter 2022 operating earnings of $1.16 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.57 by 26.1%. The bottom line also decreased 22.1% from the year-ago quarter’s $1.49.

GAAP loss in the reported quarter was $4.18 per share, down 463.5% from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of $1.15 per share.

For 2022, SWX reported earnings of $3 per share, down 25% from $4 in 2021.

Total Revenues

Operating revenues were $1,420.9 million for the fourth quarter, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,216 million by 16.8%. The top line improved 31% from $1,084.4 million in the prior-year quarter.

Total revenues for 2022 were $4,960 million, up 34.8% from $3,680.5 million in 2021.

Highlights of the Release

Total operating expenses for 2022 came in at $4,984.4 million, up 50.5% from $3,310.9 million in 2021. This increase was due to a hike in the net cost of gas sold, higher operations and maintenance expenses, and utility infrastructure services expenses.

For 2022, SWX reported total operating loss of $24.4 million against an income of $369.5 million in 2021.

Financial Highlights

Cash and cash equivalents, as of Dec 31, 2022, were $123.1 million compared with $222.7 million as of Dec 31, 2021.

The long-term debt, less current maturities, amounted to $4,403.3 million as of Dec 31, 2022, compared with $4,115.7 million as of Dec 31, 2021.

Southwest Gas’ net cash provided by operating activities for 2022 was $407.5 million compared with $111.4 million in 2021.

Guidance

The Natural Gas Distribution segment expects its 2023 capital expenditures in the $665-$685 million range, in support of customer growth, system improvements and pipe replacement programs. For 2023-2025, capital expenditure is expected to be $2 billion. The segment predicts 2023 net income in the range of $205-$215 million.

Zacks Rank

Southwest Gas currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

