We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Community Health (CYH) to Divest Two NC Hospitals for $320M
Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH - Free Report) recently agreed to divest two hospitals in North Carolina (“NC”) to Novant Health subsidiaries. The deal is valued at around $320 million.
The assets included in the deal consist of a 123-bed acute care hospital in Mooresville, Lake Norman Regional Medical Center and Davis Regional Medical Center in Statesville. The latter facility is currently in the process of transitioning to an inpatient behavioral health unit from a general acute care facility.
The deal is expected to close later this year. The company does not shy away from shedding non-core assets to focus more on profitable resources. This is expected to improve its same-store metrics and cash flows.
Community Health also boasts a strong inorganic growth history, by targeting hospitals where management can add value through specialty medical service expansion, economies of scale, additional investment in new technology and improved process management.
While the company is expected to continue developing its portfolio through acquisitions and divestments of non-core operations, it is also expected to focus investments on enhancing its outpatient services and inpatient capacity. It is also likely to build additional care access points to boost volumes.
Price Performance
Community Health’s shares have gained 40.3% in the year-to-date period compared with the 4.2% rise of the industry it belongs to.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Community Health currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Avanos Medical, Inc. (AVNS - Free Report) , Harrow Health, Inc. (HROW - Free Report) and BioLife Solutions, Inc. (BLFS - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Avanos Medical’s 2023 earnings predicts 1.8% year-over-year growth. AVNS beat earnings estimates in all the past four quarters, with the average being 11%.
The consensus mark for Harrow Health’s 2023 earnings indicates a 119.7% year-over-year increase. Furthermore, the consensus estimate for HROW’s revenues in 2023 suggests 52.7% year-over-year growth.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BioLife Solutions’ 2023 earnings suggests 83.3% year-over-year growth. Also, the consensus mark for BLFS’ revenues in 2023 suggests 20.9% year-over-year growth.