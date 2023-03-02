We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
ASML (ASML) Stock Moves -0.45%: What You Should Know
ASML (ASML - Free Report) closed at $614.95 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.45% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.47%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 15.51%.
Heading into today, shares of the equipment supplier to semiconductor makers had lost 6.52% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.25% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.53% in that time.
ASML will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, ASML is projected to report earnings of $4.44 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 23.68%.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $19.46 per share and revenue of $28.92 billion, which would represent changes of +30.69% and +25.34%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ASML should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.63% lower. ASML is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note ASML's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 31.75. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.88.
Also, we should mention that ASML has a PEG ratio of 1.05. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.97 as of yesterday's close.
The Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 188, which puts it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
