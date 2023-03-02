We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Alphabet Inc. (GOOG - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $90.51, moving +0.23% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.47%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.02%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 15.51%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 9.58% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 1.25%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.53%.
Alphabet Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.09, down 11.38% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $56.89 billion, up 1.56% from the year-ago period.
GOOG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.12 per share and revenue of $246.7 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +12.28% and +5.48%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Alphabet Inc. should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.4% higher within the past month. Alphabet Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Alphabet Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.63 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 26.56.
We can also see that GOOG currently has a PEG ratio of 1.25. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Internet - Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.32 as of yesterday's close.
The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow GOOG in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.