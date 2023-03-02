We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
U.S. Bancorp (USB) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
U.S. Bancorp (USB - Free Report) closed at $47.31 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.88% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.47%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.02%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 15.51%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 4.16% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 2.63% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.53% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from U.S. Bancorp as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.17, up 18.18% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $7.2 billion, up 29.29% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.01 per share and revenue of $29.49 billion, which would represent changes of +12.58% and +21.96%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for U.S. Bancorp should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. U.S. Bancorp is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, U.S. Bancorp is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.53. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.72, so we one might conclude that U.S. Bancorp is trading at a discount comparatively.
We can also see that USB currently has a PEG ratio of 1.47. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Banks - Major Regional was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.45 at yesterday's closing price.
The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 108, putting it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.