Signet (SIG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Signet (SIG - Free Report) closed at $71.63, marking a +0.01% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.47% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.02%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 15.51%.
Heading into today, shares of the jewelry company had lost 6.76% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 6.43% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.53% in that time.
Signet will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be March 16, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Signet to post earnings of $5.35 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 6.79%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.65 billion, down 5.7% from the year-ago period.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Signet. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.5% higher. Signet currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Investors should also note Signet's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.43. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.13, which means Signet is trading at a discount to the group.
It is also worth noting that SIG currently has a PEG ratio of 0.8. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Retail - Jewelry stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.98 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Retail - Jewelry industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 39, putting it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.