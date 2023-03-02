Back to top

Pure Storage (PSTG) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Pure Storage (PSTG - Free Report) reported $810.21 million in revenue for the quarter ended January 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 14.3%. EPS of $0.53 for the same period compares to $0.36 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $811.3 million, representing a surprise of -0.13%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +35.90%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.39.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Pure Storage performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Subscription services: $265.10 million compared to the $271.39 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +22.8% year over year.
  • Revenue- Product: $545.11 million versus $537.33 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.7% change.
  • Non - GAAP Gross Profit- Subscription services: $196.81 million compared to the $196.48 million average estimate based on eight analysts.
  • Non - GAAP Gross profit- Product: $377.06 million compared to the $377.90 million average estimate based on eight analysts.

Shares of Pure Storage have returned -1.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.


