New Strong Sell Stocks for March 2nd
Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Amtech Systems (ASYS - Free Report) is a manufacturer and seller of capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 32.0% downward over the last 60 days.
Dynex Capital (DX - Free Report) is a mortgage and consumer finance company which uses its loan production operations to create investments for its portfolio. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 19.2% downward over the last 60 days.
Baozun (BZUN - Free Report) is the leading brand e-commerce service partner that helps brands execute their e-commerce strategies in China by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 9.1% downward over the last 60 days.
