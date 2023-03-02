Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Mar 2, 2023

  • Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR - Free Report) rose 2% after reporting Q4 2022 revenues of $7.71 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.61 billion.
  • Shares of Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST - Free Report) fell 2.5% after reporting fourth-quarter 2022 earnings per share of $0.57, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.61.
  • Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA - Free Report) slid 2.2% after the chip-making giant filed for a mixed shelf offering to raise up to $10 billion.
  • Xcel Energy Inc.’s (XEL - Free Report) shares dropped 2% as utilities continued to be a major drag on the market.

