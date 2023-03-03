We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
EQT Corporation (EQT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, EQT Corporation (EQT - Free Report) closed at $33.36, marking a +0.18% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.76%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.05%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.98%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 5.28% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 1.99% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.91% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from EQT Corporation as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect EQT Corporation to post earnings of $2.04 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 151.85%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.27 billion, up 44.59% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.02 per share and revenue of $8.27 billion, which would represent changes of +93.57% and +34.21%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for EQT Corporation. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 14.06% lower. EQT Corporation currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Digging into valuation, EQT Corporation currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.53. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 5.93, so we one might conclude that EQT Corporation is trading at a discount comparatively.
The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 239, which puts it in the bottom 6% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.