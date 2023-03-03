We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
United Airlines (UAL) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
United Airlines (UAL - Free Report) closed at $52.56 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.32% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.76%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.05%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.98%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the airline had gained 4.32% over the past month. This has outpaced the Transportation sector's gain of 0.07% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.91% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from United Airlines as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect United Airlines to post earnings of $0.68 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 116.04%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $11.46 billion, up 51.48% from the year-ago period.
UAL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $8.30 per share and revenue of $52.79 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +229.37% and +17.44%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for United Airlines should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.47% higher. United Airlines is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Digging into valuation, United Airlines currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.31. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.9, so we one might conclude that United Airlines is trading at a discount comparatively.
The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 45, which puts it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.