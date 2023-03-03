We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Danaher (DHR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Danaher (DHR - Free Report) closed at $249.73 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.78% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.76%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.05%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.98%.
Coming into today, shares of the industrial and medical device maker had lost 8.28% in the past month. In that same time, the Conglomerates sector lost 4.68%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.91%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Danaher as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Danaher is projected to report earnings of $2.26 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 18.12%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $7.04 billion, down 8.41% from the year-ago period.
DHR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $10.14 per share and revenue of $30.05 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -7.4% and -4.51%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Danaher. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.14% lower within the past month. Danaher is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Danaher has a Forward P/E ratio of 24.19 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.75, so we one might conclude that Danaher is trading at a premium comparatively.
Investors should also note that DHR has a PEG ratio of 2.02 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Diversified Operations was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.52 at yesterday's closing price.
The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 153, which puts it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow DHR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.