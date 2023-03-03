Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Best Buy (BBY) Q4 Earnings

For the quarter ended January 2023, Best Buy (BBY - Free Report) reported revenue of $14.74 billion, down 10% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.61, compared to $2.73 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.09% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14.75 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.09, the EPS surprise was +24.88%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Best Buy performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable store sales-YoY change: -9.3% versus the 10-analyst average estimate of -9.14%.
  • Comparable store sales-Domestic-YoY change: -9.6% versus -9.22% estimated by nine analysts on average.
  • Comparable store sales-International-YoY change: -5.7% compared to the -7.15% average estimate based on eight analysts.
  • Revenue-Domestic: $13.53 billion versus $13.48 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9.8% change.
  • Geographic Revenue - International: $1.20 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.24 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -12.2%.

Shares of Best Buy have returned -7.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.


