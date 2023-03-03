Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Burlington Stores (BURL) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

Burlington Stores (BURL - Free Report) reported $2.74 billion in revenue for the quarter ended January 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.2%. EPS of $2.96 for the same period compares to $2.53 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +5.53% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.6 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.72, the EPS surprise was +8.82%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Burlington Stores performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable store sales: -2% versus the six-analyst average estimate of -6.86%.
  • Stores at period end: 927 versus 927 estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Net Sales: $2.74 billion versus $2.59 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.2% change.
  • Other revenue: $5.20 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $6.38 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.3%.

View all Key Company Metrics for Burlington Stores here>>>

Shares of Burlington Stores have returned -7.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Burlington Stores, Inc. (BURL) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise