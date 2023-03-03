In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP) - free report >>
Air Transport Services Group, Inc (ATSG) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP) - free report >>
Air Transport Services Group, Inc (ATSG) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Sell Stocks for March 3rd
Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Advance Auto Parts (AAP - Free Report) is primarily engaged in selling replacement parts (excluding tires), accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, light and heavy-duty trucks. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 15.5% downward over the last 60 days.
Air Transport Services Group (ATSG - Free Report) is a leading provider of aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services, globally. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 13.7% downward over the last 60 days.
Arco Platform (ARCE - Free Report) is a technology company in the education sector that provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 9.5% downward over the last 60 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.