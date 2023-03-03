Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for March 3rd

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Advance Auto Parts (AAP - Free Report) is primarily engaged in selling replacement parts (excluding tires), accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, light and heavy-duty trucks. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 15.5% downward over the last 60 days.

Air Transport Services Group (ATSG - Free Report) is a leading provider of aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services, globally. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 13.7% downward over the last 60 days.

Arco Platform (ARCE - Free Report) is a technology company in the education sector that provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 9.5% downward over the last 60 days.

computers retail transportation