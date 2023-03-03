We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $47.72, moving +1.27% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.62% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.17%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 12.91%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the gold mining company had lost 14.27% over the past month. This has lagged the Basic Materials sector's loss of 2.43% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.54% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Agnico Eagle Mines as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Agnico Eagle Mines is projected to report earnings of $0.43 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 29.51%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.3 billion, down 1.98% from the prior-year quarter.
AEM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.83 per share and revenue of $6 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -20.43% and +4.55%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 12.95% lower. Agnico Eagle Mines is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Digging into valuation, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 25.78. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.42, which means Agnico Eagle Mines is trading at a premium to the group.
Also, we should mention that AEM has a PEG ratio of 25.78. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Mining - Gold industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.88 as of yesterday's close.
The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 157, which puts it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.