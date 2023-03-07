Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Mar 6, 2023

  • Shares of Broadcom Inc. (AVGO - Free Report) jumped 5.7% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2023 non-GAAP earnings of $10.33 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10.16 per share.
  • VMware, Inc.’s (VMW - Free Report) shares soared 6.9% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 non-GAAP earnings of $2.13 per share surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.98 per share.
  • Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (AI - Free Report) surged 33.7% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2023 loss of $0.06 per share narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.22.
  • The Cooper Companies, Inc.’s (COO - Free Report) shares gained 7.3% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings of $2.90 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.66 per share.

