Top Stock Picks for Week of March 6, 2023

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW - Free Report) offers network security solutions to enterprises, service providers and government entities worldwide.Palo Alto has been benefiting from continuous deal wins and increasing adoption of the company’s next-generation security platforms, attributable to the rise in remote work environment and need for stronger security. Growing traction in Prisma and Cortex offerings are acting as a tailwind. Palo Alto continues to acquire new customers and increase wallet share with existing customers. Palo Alto is currently focusing on selling more subscription-based services. Palo Alto has a cash healthy balance sheet. Our estimates suggests that Palo Alto’s revenues will grow at a CAGR of 21.1% through fiscal 2023-2025. 

Salesforce, Inc. (CRM - Free Report) , is the leading provider of on-demand Customer Relationship Management (CRM - Free Report) software. Salesforce is benefiting from a robust demand environment as customers are undergoing a major digital transformation. The rapid adoption of its cloud-based solutions is driving demand for its products. Its sustained focus on introducing more aligned products as per customer needs is driving its top-line. Continued deal wins in the international market is another growth driver. The acquisition of Slack would position the company to be a leader in enterprise team collaboration solution space and better compete with Microsoft’s Teams product. Investments in start-ups have always been one of the key growth strategies of Salesforce. Salesforce is a cash rich company with a strong balance sheet. We expect CRM revenues to grow at a CAGR of 12.5% through fiscal 2023-2025.  


