Verizon Communications (VZ) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Verizon Communications (VZ - Free Report) closed at $38.15, marking a -0.29% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.12%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.47%.
Heading into today, shares of the largest U.S. cellphone carrier had lost 7.83% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 3.15% and the S&P 500's loss of 2% in that time.
Verizon Communications will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Verizon Communications to post earnings of $1.20 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 11.11%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $33.94 billion, up 1.15% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.74 per share and revenue of $138.14 billion, which would represent changes of -8.49% and +0.95%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Verizon Communications should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.15% lower. Verizon Communications currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Investors should also note Verizon Communications's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.08. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 27.75.
Meanwhile, VZ's PEG ratio is currently 1.95. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Wireless National stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.95 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Wireless National industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 205, which puts it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.