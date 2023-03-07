We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
AstraZeneca (AZN) Enhertu Betters Outcomes in Multi-Tumor Study
AstraZeneca (AZN - Free Report) and partner Daiichi Sankyo announced data from an analysis of the ongoing DESTINY-PanTumor02 phase II study on their cancer drug, Enhertu. In the study, Enhertu showed clinically meaningful and durable responses across multiple HER2-expressing advanced solid tumors in heavily-pretreated patients.
In the study, Enhertu met the prespecified criteria for objective response rate (ORR) and duration of response (DoR). While ORR was the study’s primary efficacy endpoint, DoR was one of the secondary endpoints.
Enhertu is already approved for advanced or metastatic HER2-positive gastric cancer, previously treated HER2-mutant metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, metastatic HER2-positive breast cancers and unresectable or metastatic HER2-low breast cancer. The latest initial data demonstrating Enhertu’s potential across multiple HER2-expressing tumor types are encouraging.
AstraZeneca stock has risen 14.6% in the past year compared with an increase of 8.2% for the industry.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
The DESTINY-PanTumor02 evaluated Enhertu for several HER2-expressing tumors, including biliary tract cancer, bladder cancer, cervical cancer, endometrial cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer and rare tumors.
AstraZeneca is co-developing Enhertu with Japan’s Daiichi Sankyo. The companies also develop datopotamab deruxtecan, an investigational candidate, worldwide except in Japan where Daiichi Sankyo holds exclusive rights.
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
AstraZeneca currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked large drugmakers are Novo Nordisk (NVO - Free Report) , Novartis (NVS - Free Report) and Sanofi (SNY - Free Report) . Novartis and Sanofi both carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), while Novo Nordisk has a Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) at present.
Estimates for Novo Nordisk’s 2023 earnings per share have increased from $4.03 to $4.43. Estimates for 2024 have jumped from $4.61 per share to $5.19 in the past 60 days. Novo Nordisk’s stock has surged 43.5% in the past year.
Novo Nordisk beat earnings expectations in three of the trailing four quarters. The company delivered a four-quarter earnings surprise of 3.00%, on average.
Estimates for Sanofi’s 2023 earnings per share have increased from $4.31 per share to $4.40, while those for 2024 have jumped from $4.67 per share to $4.89 in the past 60 days. Sanofi’s stock has lost 1.8% in the past year.
Sanofi beat earnings expectations in three of the four trailing four quarters. The company delivered a four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.68%, on average.
In the past 60 days, estimates for Novartis’ 2023 earnings per share have risen from $6.41 to $6.50. During the same period, the earnings estimates per share for 2024 have risen from $6.92 to $6.99. Shares of Novartis have risen 1.7% in the past year.
Earnings of Novartis beat estimates in each of the last four quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 2.92%, on average.