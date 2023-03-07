Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Mar 7, 2023

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • Shares of Ciena Corporation (CIEN - Free Report) rose 3.7% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings of $0.64 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.36 per share.
  • BridgeBio Pharma’s (BBIO - Free Report) shares surged 52% after the company announced positive trial data on its candidate for the treatment of children with achondroplasia, the most common form of dwarfism.
  • Shares of The Boeing Company (BA - Free Report) declined 1.5% on reports that issues related to software faced by the company could result in a delay in deliveries of MAX and 787 aircraft by up to a year.
  • Snap Inc.’s (SNAP - Free Report) jumped 9.5% on reports that U.S. lawmakers are preparing legislation that will give authority to President Joe Biden to ban TikTok, one of Snapchat’s biggest competitors.

In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


The Boeing Company (BA) - free report >>

Ciena Corporation (CIEN) - free report >>

Snap Inc. (SNAP) - free report >>

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (BBIO) - free report >>

Published in

aerospace medical tech-stocks