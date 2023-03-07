We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Stock Moves -0.42%: What You Should Know
Enterprise Products Partners (EPD - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $26.12, moving -0.42% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.53% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.72%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.27%.
Coming into today, shares of the provider of midstream energy services had gained 1.59% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 2.96%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.28%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Enterprise Products Partners as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.60, unchanged from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $13.8 billion, up 6.11% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.50 per share and revenue of $56.92 billion, which would represent changes of -0.79% and -2.18%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Enterprise Products Partners. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Enterprise Products Partners is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Enterprise Products Partners's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.47. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.57.
The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 105, which puts it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow EPD in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.