RH (RH) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know
RH (RH - Free Report) closed at $282.52 in the latest trading session, marking no change from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.53%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.72%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.27%.
Heading into today, shares of the furniture and housewares company had lost 11.27% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 0.41% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.28% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from RH as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.33, down 41.17% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $777.36 million, down 13.77% from the year-ago period.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for RH. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.91% lower. RH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, RH currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.27. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.27, which means RH is trading at a no noticeable deviation to the group.
We can also see that RH currently has a PEG ratio of 1.63. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. RH's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.04 as of yesterday's close.
The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 105, putting it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow RH in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.