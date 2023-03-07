We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
UiPath (PATH) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know
UiPath (PATH - Free Report) closed at $15.27 in the latest trading session, marking no change from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.53% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.72%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.27%.
Heading into today, shares of the enterprise automation software developer had lost 8.29% over the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's loss of 1.63% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.28% in that time.
UiPath will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be March 15, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.07, up 40% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $278.14 million, down 3.99% from the prior-year quarter.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for UiPath should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. UiPath is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that UiPath has a Forward P/E ratio of 138.82 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.2.
Also, we should mention that PATH has a PEG ratio of 4.55. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Technology Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.35 at yesterday's closing price.
The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, which puts it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.