CrowdStrike (CRWD) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended January 2023, CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD - Free Report) reported revenue of $637.37 million, up 47.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.47, compared to $0.30 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $624.68 million, representing a surprise of +2.03%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +9.30%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.43.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how CrowdStrike performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR): $2,560,000 versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $2,514,781.9
  • Subscription Customers: 23019 compared to the 22581.77 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenue - Subscription: $598.26 million versus $589.49 million estimated by 10 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +47.6% change.
  • Revenue - Professional Services: $39.10 million compared to the $34.35 million average estimate based on 10 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +53% year over year.
  • Non-GAAP Gross Profit - Subscription: $462.54 million versus $458.78 million estimated by eight analysts on average.
  • Non-GAAP Gross Profit - Professional services: $18.02 million versus $14.98 million estimated by eight analysts on average.
  • GAAP Professional Services Gross Profit: $12.93 million compared to the $11.19 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • GAAP Subscription Gross Profit: $448.84 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $448.52 million.

Shares of CrowdStrike have returned +16.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.


