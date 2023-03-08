Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Guidewire (GWRE) Q2 Loss Wider Than Expected, Revenues Up Y/Y

Guidewire Software (GWRE - Free Report) reported non-GAAP loss of 21 cents per share in second-quarter fiscal 2023 (ended Jan 31), wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 4 cents and year-ago quarter’s non-GAAP loss of 6 cents.

The company reported revenues of $232.6 million, rising 14% year over year and beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.7%.

Guidewire Cloud continued to gain momentum in the reported quarter among new and existing clients.

Guidewire Software, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Quarter in Detail

Subscription and support segments’ revenues (45.5% of total revenues) soared 25% from the year-ago quarter’s levels to $105.8 million, owing to higher subscription revenues. Subscription’s revenues surged 36.8% year over year to $86 million. Support’s revenues declined 7.9% year over year to $19.7 million.

License’s revenues (31.4% of total revenues) were up 5% year over year to $73.1 million.

Services’ revenues (23.1% of total revenues) climbed 6% year over year to $53.7 million, driven by increased cloud implementation programs.

Annual recurring revenues (ARR) were $707 million as of Jan 31, up 14% (up 17% on constant-currency basis) year over year.

Non-GAAP gross margin expanded 140 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis to 56.7%.

Subscription and support segments’ gross margin expanded 850 bps on a year-over-year basis to 57.5%, due to increased cloud infrastructure efficiency. Services’ non-GAAP gross margin was negative 0.4% compared with a gross margin of 8.3% in the year-ago reported quarter.

Total operating expenses increased 3.6% year over year to $146.7 million. Non-GAAP operating loss was $23.2 million compared with $39.5 million reported in the year-ago quarter.

Financial Details

As of Jan 31, cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments came in at $714.7 million compared with $0.9 billion as of Oct 31, 2022.

Guidewire generated $1.2 million in cash from operations during the fiscal second quarter, with a free cash outflow of nearly $2.5 million.

Guidance

For third-quarter fiscal 2023, revenues are expected in the range of $211-$216 million. ARR is expected to be between $715 million and $720 million. GAAP operating loss is expected to be between $59 million and $64 million. Non-GAAP operating loss is expected to be between $16 million and $20 million.  

For fiscal 2023, the company expects total revenues to be between $894 million and $904 million. ARR is expected in the range of $745-$760 million.

Non-GAAP operating loss for fiscal 2023 is projected in the range of $7-$17 million. Cash flow from operations is anticipated to be between $50 million and $80 million.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

At present, Guidewire carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader technology space are Arista Networks (ANET - Free Report) , Perion Network (PERI - Free Report) and Pegasystems (PEGA - Free Report) , each presently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Arista Networks’ 2023 earnings is pegged at $5.79 per share, rising 11.6% in the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 14.2%.

Arista Networks’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters, the average being 14.2%. Shares of ANET have increased 18.4% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Perion’s 2023 earnings is pegged at $2.69 per share, rising 16% in the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 25%.

Perion’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the last four quarters, the average being 31.7%. Shares of PERI have increased 66.4% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Pegasystem’s 2023 earnings is pegged at $1.31 per share, rising 96% in the past 60 days.

Pegasystem’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 11.2%. Shares of PEGA have declined 41.1% in the past year.


