Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Mar 8, 2023

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • Shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS - Free Report) soared 11.1% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2022 earnings of $2.93 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.86 per share.
  • THOR Industries, Inc.’s (THO - Free Report) shares declined 3.8% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings of $0.50 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.10 per share.
  • Shares of HighPeak Energy, Inc. (HPK - Free Report) tumbled 4.1% after the company reported fourth-quarter 20022 earnings of $0.53 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.83 per share.
  • Meta Platforms, Inc.’s (META - Free Report) shares fell 0.2% on reports that the parent company of Facebook and Instagram is planning another round of layoffs after firing more than 11,000 employees last year.

In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) - free report >>

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS) - free report >>

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (HPK) - free report >>

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) - free report >>

Published in

construction oil-energy retail tech-stocks