Why Unitil (UTL) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now
All investors love getting big returns from their portfolio, whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities. But for income investors, generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments is your primary focus.
Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of investments, and of course, dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends account for significant portions of long-term returns, with dividend contributions exceeding one-third of total returns in many cases.
Unitil in Focus
Based in Hampton, Unitil (UTL - Free Report) is in the Utilities sector, and so far this year, shares have seen a price change of 4.42%. The utility is paying out a dividend of $0.41 per share at the moment, with a dividend yield of 3.02% compared to the Utility - Electric Power industry's yield of 3.29% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.69%.
In terms of dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $1.62 is up 3.8% from last year. In the past five-year period, Unitil has increased its dividend 5 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 1.54%. Looking ahead, future dividend growth will be dependent on earnings growth and payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Unitil's current payout ratio is 60%, meaning it paid out 60% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.
Earnings growth looks solid for UTL for this fiscal year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 is $2.78 per share, with earnings expected to increase 7.34% from the year ago period.
Bottom Line
Investors like dividends for many reasons; they greatly improve stock investing profits, decrease overall portfolio risk, and carry tax advantages, among others. But, not every company offers a quarterly payout.
For instance, it's a rare occurrence when a tech start-up or big growth business offers their shareholders a dividend. It's more common to see larger companies with more established profits give out dividends. Income investors must be conscious of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. With that in mind, UTL presents a compelling investment opportunity; it's not only an attractive dividend play, but the stock also boasts a strong Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).