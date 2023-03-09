Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Energy Fuels (UUUU) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Energy Fuels (UUUU - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $6.14, moving +0.66% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.14%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.18%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.54%.

Coming into today, shares of the uranium and vanadium miner and developer had lost 16.78% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector lost 3.08%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.07%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Energy Fuels as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.05, down 150% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1 million, down 39.76% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Energy Fuels. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 68.18% lower within the past month. Energy Fuels is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Energy Fuels's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 43.57. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.25, so we one might conclude that Energy Fuels is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 190, putting it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

