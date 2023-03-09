We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
T-Mobile (TMUS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
T-Mobile (TMUS - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $143.18, moving +0.22% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.14%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.18%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.54%.
Coming into today, shares of the wireless carrier had lost 0.08% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 4.64%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.07%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from T-Mobile as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, T-Mobile is projected to report earnings of $1.47 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 157.89%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $20.23 billion, up 0.54% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.63 per share and revenue of $81.45 billion, which would represent changes of +221.84% and +2.36%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for T-Mobile should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.57% lower. T-Mobile is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note T-Mobile's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 21.54. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 26.66.
Also, we should mention that TMUS has a PEG ratio of 0.68. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Wireless National was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.93 at yesterday's closing price.
The Wireless National industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 203, putting it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.