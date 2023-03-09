We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Johnson Controls (JCI) Increases Quarterly Dividend by 2.9%
In a shareholder-friendly move, Johnson Controls International plc (JCI - Free Report) has announced a hike in its dividend payout. JCI raised its quarterly dividend by 2.9% to 36 cents per share (annually: $1.44). The new dividend will be paid out on Apr 14 to shareholders of record as of Mar 20.
The move underscores Johnson Controls’ sound financial health as it utilizes free cash flow to enhance its shareholders’ returns. The company has been paying a consecutive dividend since the year 1887.
The dividend yield, based on the new payout and its Mar 8 closing price of $65.02, is 2.2%%.
Prior to this, Johnson Controls had hiked its dividends by 2.9% to 35 cents per share in March 2022.
Johnson Controls International plc Price
Johnson Controls International plc price | Johnson Controls International plc Quote
Sound Capital-Allocation Strategies
Strong cash flows allow Johnson Controls to effectively deploy capital for making acquisitions, repurchasing shares and paying out dividends. In fiscal 2022 (ended Sep 30, 2022), the company repurchased 21.7 million shares for approximately $1.4 billion.
Also, in the first three months of fiscal 2023 (ended Dec 31, 2022), JCI repurchased and retired $154 million worth of shares. It rewarded its shareholders with $241 million via dividend payments. We believe such disbursements highlight the company’s operational strength and commitment to enhancing shareholders’ wealth.
