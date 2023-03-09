Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Mar 9, 2023

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • Shares of Campbell Soup Company (CPB - Free Report) gained 1.9% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings of $0.80 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.73 per share.
  • United Natural Foods, Inc.’s (UNFI - Free Report) shares plummeted 28.1% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings of $0.78 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.38 per share.
  • Shares of Korn Ferry (KFY - Free Report) jumped 5.5% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings of $1.01 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.90 per share.
  • Vertex, Inc.’s (VERX - Free Report) shares soared 23.7% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2022 earnings of $0.08 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.05 per share.

In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Korn/Ferry International (KFY) - free report >>

Campbell Soup Company (CPB) - free report >>

United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) - free report >>

Vertex, Inc. (VERX) - free report >>

Published in

business-services consumer-staples tech-stocks