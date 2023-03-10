Back to top

Image: Bigstock

ETFs to Buy if You Love (or Hate) Jim Cramer

Read MoreHide Full Article

  • (0:30) - Have You Ever Wanted To Invest Around Jim Cramer?
  • (3:30) - AXS Short Innovation Daily and AXS 2x Innovation ETF: SARK & TARK
  • (6:45) -  Tuttle Inverse Cramer Tracker and Long Cramer Tracker ETF: SJIM & LJIM
  • (11:50) - How Long Has Tuttle Capital Management Tracked Jim Cramer?
  • (15:00) - What Can Investors Expect From Tuttle Capital In The Near Future?
  • Podcast@Zacsk.com

In this episode of ETF Spotlight, I speak with Matthew Tuttle, CEO at Tuttle Capital Management, about two new ETFs that let investors bet on and against CNBC personality Jim Cramer.

The Long Cramer Tracker ETF (LJIM - Free Report) seeks to replicate the performance of investments recommended by Cramer. Meta Platforms (META - Free Report) and AMD (AMD - Free Report) are among the top holdings currently.

The Inverse Cramer Tracker ETF (SJIM - Free Report) holds short positions in his stock picks like NVIDIA (NVDA - Free Report) and Tesla (TSLA - Free Report) . It also invests in securities he recommends against. 

Both ETFs will be actively managed and charge an expense ratio of 1.2% each. These funds hold between 20 to 50 securities in almost equal weights. 

Tuttle was earlier quite successful with the AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF (SARK - Free Report) , which bets against Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK - Free Report) . 

Tune in to the podcast to learn more. 

Make sure to be on the lookout for the next edition of the ETF Spotlight and remember to subscribe! If you have any comments or questions, please email podcast@zacks.com.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) - free report >>

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) - free report >>

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) - free report >>

ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) - free report >>

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) - free report >>

AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF (SARK) - free report >>

Long Cramer Tracker ETF (LJIM) - free report >>

Inverse Cramer Tracker ETF (SJIM) - free report >>

Published in

etf etfs investing stock-performance tech-stocks