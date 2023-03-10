We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
ETFs to Buy if You Love (or Hate) Jim Cramer
In this episode of ETF Spotlight, I speak with Matthew Tuttle, CEO at Tuttle Capital Management, about two new ETFs that let investors bet on and against CNBC personality Jim Cramer.
The Long Cramer Tracker ETF (LJIM - Free Report) seeks to replicate the performance of investments recommended by Cramer. Meta Platforms (META - Free Report) and AMD (AMD - Free Report) are among the top holdings currently.
The Inverse Cramer Tracker ETF (SJIM - Free Report) holds short positions in his stock picks like NVIDIA (NVDA - Free Report) and Tesla (TSLA - Free Report) . It also invests in securities he recommends against.
Both ETFs will be actively managed and charge an expense ratio of 1.2% each. These funds hold between 20 to 50 securities in almost equal weights.
Tuttle was earlier quite successful with the AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF (SARK - Free Report) , which bets against Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK - Free Report) .
Tune in to the podcast to learn more.
