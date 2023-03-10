We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Energy Transfer LP (ET) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Energy Transfer LP (ET - Free Report) closed at $12.90, marking a -1.98% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.85% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.66%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 10.91%.
Heading into today, shares of the energy-related services provider had gained 2.97% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 1.58% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.85% in that time.
Energy Transfer LP will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.38, up 2.7% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $25.61 billion, up 24.97% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.44 per share and revenue of $103.55 billion, which would represent changes of +2.13% and +15.22%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Energy Transfer LP. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.42% higher. Energy Transfer LP is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.
Investors should also note Energy Transfer LP's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.14. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.38, so we one might conclude that Energy Transfer LP is trading at a discount comparatively.
The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 104, putting it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow ET in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.